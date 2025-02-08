Is this dancer a human or a robot?

Meet Bryan CHIBI Gaynor, a dancer who performs some of the best robotic animation dance moves you've ever seen. Gaynor goes by the name "This Robot Cannot Human" on social media, where he shares clips of his captivating and mind-bending moves. He's so terrific, it's hard to believe he's not actually a robot! In an interview with Voyate ATL, he explains his particular dance expertise:

I specialize in robotic animation dance. I focus on isolation and dimestopping, a couple of important techniques to have in order to move like a robot and capture stop-motion animation with your movements.

In that same interview, the self-taught robotic dancer also states that what really sets him apart from other dances is his "physique," explaining that he was "born with genetic conditions that can be crippling, most notably Scoliosis, Klippel Feil syndrome, and an undeveloped left shoulder." He began teaching himself robotic dance in high school and in the last two decades has perfected the style. He was featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," among others, and is a founding member of two prominent dance crews based out of Atlanta – RemoteKontrol and Dragon House. He stresses that while he wasn't born with a "typical" body, he has never let that stand in the way of his dreams:

I am still an artist in many ways, even though I was not born with a typical body. I refuse to let my genetic anomalies define me, and I will continue to pursue my passion, which is dancing!

I absolutely love watching Chibi dance—he's so incredibly talented, he blows me away! I hope you enjoy his moves too!

See more of Bryan CHIBI Gaynor's dancing on his Instagram, and check out some of his awesome performances, below!