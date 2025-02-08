Nazi demonstrators waving swastikas flee after fierce confrontation by Cincinnati locals



Nazis waving their Nazi flags flee an overpass, driven away by proud Cincinnati residents.

Ohioans broke through police lines and chased Nazis out of their neighborhood, Lincoln Heights. Locals burnt a flag abandoned by the fleeing Nazis and called out the Police for offering the white supremacists safe harbor.

"They just let these people drive off and disrespect us and our heritage," Talbert told WLWT. "And y'all going to let these terrorists and racists come over here and do that?"

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said such demonstrations were not welcome.

"Messages of hate like this have no place in our region," he said on X. "It was shocking and disgusting to see swastikas displayed in Evendale today. This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for."