Crunchiest cat on YouTube provides natural ASMR

Who needs ASMR when you have a cat on hand? Especially this cat. Dexter the Cat – named after the fictional serial killer, believe it or not – is the self-described crunchiest cat on the Internet, and it only takes a cursory look to see why. Dexter is an orange cat who lives up to every stereotype, disregarding little things like "intelligence" in favor of his hobby: biting anything put in front of him. Cardboard is his crunch of choice, but he's clearly not picky. Anything and everything he sees is at risk of falling victim to those fearsome jaws.

It is oddly relaxing, hearing Dexter's constant purring underscored with the occasional crunch of whatever he's biting into. It may because of this that Dexter's amassed a following, which in turn allows his humans to pick up more things for him to bite. It's a vicious cycle!