The 'Wigglemuch' was a whimiscal creature created by Herbert E. Crowley in 1910

This fabulous drawing from 1910 is called The 'Wigglemuch' Creature on a Tree Stump Looking at a Bug. This drawing was made by Herbert E. Crowley, a British cartoonist, set designer, and fine artist. He's known for his comic strip, The Wigglemuch, which features the same adorable, big-eyed cartoon critter in this drawing.

I love the faded, fluorescent looking colors, stillness, and cuteness of this drawing. I'm going to have to make it my new phone screensaver. I haven't read the Wigglemich comics, and now I'm on a mission to do so.

From Artvee: "In 2016, his works (many of which were unpublished) were collected in The Temple of Silence: Forgotten Worlds of Herbert Crowley, a crowdfunded book by Justin Duerr, published in 2019 by Beehive Books."

See also: Nancy comic tackles subject of bots