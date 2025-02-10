A shark attacks two American women swimming in the Bahamas

Two American tourists swimming in the ocean off of Bimini Bay in the Bahamas were attacked by a shark over the weekend.

The women, whose identities haven't yet been disclosed, were both sent to a local hospital Friday evening, reports The Independent. But because of their injuries, with one victim reportedly in serious condition, they were then airlifted to a hospital on the nearby island of New Providence.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched an investigation after two women, neither of whom have been publicly identified, were injured off Bimini Bay. The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to police. An investigation into the attack is ongoing. Only 34 shark attacks have been recorded in the Bahamas since records began…according to the latest data from the International Shark Attack File. The last recorded unprovoked shark attack death involved a female U.S. tourist in December 2023. Lauren Van Wart, 44, from Boston, Massachusetts was staying at Sandles Resort on Cable Beach when she paddle-boarded off the western end of New Providence Island, several miles from the shore. — The Independent



Swimming with sharks, along with an experienced diver, is actually a popular tourist attraction in the Bahamas. But it seems like in this case, the victims were swimming on their own when the attacks took place. The type of shark involved has not yet been reported.

Previously: 13-year-old girl punches shark, escapes with 19 stitches

