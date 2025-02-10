Bacteria found that feeds on toxic "forever chemicals"

Toxic chemicals, per-, and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, abbreviated as PFAS and also known as "forever chemicals," have been used for decades as water repellants. PFAS break down very slowly and have been found in the blood of humans and animals worldwide. These chemicals are known to cause multiple health issues in humans, from developmental delays to cancer.

A new study from the University of Buffalo has found a species of bacteria that consumes several of these forever chemicals. The mutated bacteria, Labrys portucalensis F11, was found at a heavily polluted site in Portugal.

After 194 days, F11 was found to have broken down up to 96% of one common chemical known as PFOS. It also managed to clear out other types of PFAS, including 58% of one called 5:3 fluorotelomer carboxylic acid and 21% of another known as 6:2 fluorotelomer sulfonate, after 100 days. New Atlas

The process is slow and likely wouldn't work as well when the bacteria have alternative food sources. Still, the study's authors believe that they have taken an essential first step in finding a solution to the problem of forever chemicals.

