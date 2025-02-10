Courts getting angry that Trump isn't listening

A federal judge has ordered the Trump Administration to unfreeze federal spending, which has been unlawfully withheld. It remains to be seen if anyone in the White House cares.

The courts can demand the OMB start paying what the government is legally obligated to, and in the best interests of us all, but they may need to start ordering people arrested. It is not clear that ordering those arrests will do anything either. Vice President Vance popped out of his hole in the ground to claim the courts have no authority.

In a Friday filing, 22 state attorneys general accused the administration of not obeying McConnell's order to unfreeze federal spending for grants and loans. The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) claimed that the order did not apply to specific federal programs. On Monday, McConnell sided with the state attorneys general. "The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country," McConnell wrote in a five-page order. RawStory

This Project 2025-directed version of the Trump Administration is blowing through all the stops, breaking all the rules, and thus far, Chuck Schumer's guacamole recipe isn't slowing them down.

Previously:

• Courts think they can stop Musk from ending democracy, how adorable is that?