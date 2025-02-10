Courts think they can stop Musk from ending democracy, how adorable is that?

The folks in flowing robes who say complicated words and tap cute little wooden mallets to make a point think they can stop Elon Musk from deliberately breaking every federal agency's computer systems just because it's super illegal. Isn't that precious?

Vox's Ian Millhiser explains that even if the Supreme Court suddenly developed a conscience and decided to stop Team Musk's taekover, they'd be about as effective as a hall monitor at a prison riot. As Hamilton noted, courts "may truly be said to have neither FORCE nor WILL, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even for the efficacy of its judgments." Is there any reason to think Trump will consider court orders to be mere court suggestions?

If Trump ignores the courts, "the United States is in truly uncharted waters," says Millhiser.

Congress already showed their spines are made of overcooked spaghetti during the whole "inciting an insurrection" thing.

Don't worry though — I'm sure Elon will run the government's computers just as smoothly as he's run Twitter.

