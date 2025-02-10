Cybertruck deadlier than a Ford Pinto

A recent study by FuelArc shows the Cybertruck outpaces the legendary Ford Pinto in one way: deaths per 100k units.

Not just ugly, but unsafe. The news seems filled with stories of stuck, broken, or otherwise malfunctioning Cybertrucks, but this study shows they are also deadly. Tesla, in general, seems to have this problem.

An analysis published Thursday by the auto news website FuelArc found that, in their one year of existence, the approximately 34,000 Cybertrucks on the roads had five fire fatalities, giving them a fatality rate of 14.5 per 100,000 units. That's 17 times the fatality rate of the Ford Pintos, whose famously flawed gas tank design on the car's rear end led to 27 reported fire fatalities in its nine years on the road, resulting in a fatality rate of 0.85 per 100,000 units, according to FuelArc. MotherJones

