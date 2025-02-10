Ed Sheeran busks on sidewalk in India — until angry cop shuts him down (video)

Ed Sheeran surprised fans in Bangladore on Sunday with a pop-up sidewalk performance — but he didn't get very far before a displeased policeman pulled the plug, literally. (See video below, posted by NDTV.)

Sheeran was in between shows when he took a break to have some fun, offering a free concert on the city's busy Church Street, according to CNN. And the four-time Grammy winner claims he even got permission ahead of time to be there. But none of that made any difference to this merry officer, who yanked every cord he could find to silence the pop star. Not a big fan, to say the least.

Local police said they had previously denied Sheeran permission to busk in the area, and that a citizen had called a helpline to report the infringement once he had started playing. "We rejected it because Church Street is a very busy area and we try to keep the people moving there," Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Central division, told CNN on Monday. But Sheeran claimed the street gig had been given the all-clear. "We had permission to busk," Sheeran said on Instagram shortly after the incident on Sunday. "(The street performance) was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up." — CNN

