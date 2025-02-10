It's only February and I'm already so stressed out—here's how I calm my mind down

TL;DR: It's only been 2 months into the new year, and I'm feeling more stressed than ever. Here's how I calm my mind down and get a better night's sleep—with the Calmind app!

I seriously can't be the only person who's already severely stressed by the events of this year. From natural disasters to, well, the general state of my life (and the world), my mind's racing a million miles a minute, preventing me from winding down properly and getting enough sleep.

To (somewhat) alleviate my stressed state, I've been doomscrolling on TikTok, which I certainly don't recommend since we're all already struggling with phone addictions. But recently, I discovered that my phone can actually be more than just a phone. The Calmind app can transform it into the ultimate mental wellness device for only $49.99 (reg. $299).

My secret weapon for managing stress

Work's been killer in the last few months, adding a whole ton of stress to my daily life, and that's what I've been focusing on managing with the Calmind app. It's packed with scientifically-backed methods and Flickering Light Stimulation (FLS), which has seriously enhanced my mental clarity and calmed my restless mind.

I'm not going to lie—I was a little skeptical about FLS, but these light patterns have transformed my usual meditation sessions. I've noticed I'm a lot more relaxed and able to visualize things more easily, which helps me reset and unwind so much more quickly. It's almost like a drug-free psychedelic experience!

I've also been using Calmind as a sleep enhancer since my sleep schedule and general rest quality have been awful. I'll just open the app, throw my headphones on, and position my phone directly in my face so Calmind's light therapy and soothing sounds can do their thing.

Another thing I love about this app? It also doubles as a gratitude journal since it comes with a Safeplace feature. To start my days more positively, I've been jotting down my goals each day and reflecting on happy memories and other things I appreciate. Sometimes, I'll even pair it with breathing exercises in the morning to boost my mindfulness.

Join me in managing stress and unwinding more mindfully with this Calmind lifetime subscription, now just $49.99 while supplies last!

