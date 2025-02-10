Kanye bought airtime to sell swastika tee-shirts

Confessed nazi Kanye West ran a local ad in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl to hock nazi tee-shirts.

The only thing Ortsgruppenleiter West has for sale is the product "HH-01," a swastika teeshirt. Uncreatively, the symbol is priced at $20 instead of the super-mysterious $14.88 we'd expect to see.

The lo-fi ad, which West said was shot with an iPhone, directed viewers to his brand's yeezy.com website. In the ad, West said he was sitting at the dentist. The ad wasn't seen nationally, but was sold in at least one major local market, Los Angeles.

"So what's up, guys, I spent, like all the money put a commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone," he said. Then he stammered, "Um… um… go to yeezy.com."

The ad comes as West is being condemned by the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee after posting an antisemitic rant on X in which the rapper declared "I'm a Nazi," called Hitler "so fresh" and wrote that "he loves when Jewish people come to me and say they can't work with me," among other racist posts. West also stated that he is "never apologizing for my Jewish comments."