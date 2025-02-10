Kristi Noem finally gets real: "You can't trust the government anymore" (video)

Kristi Noem has never been more honest about how dishonest the MAGA party is. Either that or she just plumb forgot that she was the Department of Homeland Security's new secretary.

"We can't trust the government anymore," Noem told CNN's Dana Bash while on the subject of Elon Musk and his DOGE boys seizing control of highly sensitive data from millions of federal workers.

But rather than whole-heartedly agreeing with the former South Dakota governor, an astonished Bash merely reminded the puppyless Trump-pick who she works for. "But you are the government now."

"Yes, that's what I'm saying," Noem nodded, doubling down on her newfound frankness. In other words, you can't say she didn't warn us. (See clip below, posted by JoanneforTexas.)

Via The Independent

