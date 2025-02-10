RIP Tom Robbins, author of "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues"

Tom Robbins, the novelist who delighted readers with his psychedelic prose and counterculture wisdom, died February 9, 2025, at his home in La Conner, Washington. He was 92.

Known for weaving philosophical musings with outlandish plots, Robbins wrote nine novels that helped define the literary voice of the 1970s and beyond. His bestselling works included Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, Still Life with Woodpecker, and Jitterbug Perfume.

Described by Italian critic Fernanda Pivano as "the most dangerous writer in the world," Robbins developed a unique style marked by elaborate metaphors, wordplay and cosmic observations about humanity. His 1971 debut Another Roadside Attraction established him as a voice of the counterculture movement.

Born in Blowing Rock, North Carolina in 1932, Robbins served in the Air Force before working as an art critic for the Seattle Times. He settled in La Conner, Washington in 1970, where he would spend most of his remaining years.

Despite his commercial success, including the 1993 film adaptation of Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, Robbins maintained his outsider perspective. In 2014, he published his "un-memoir" titled Tibetan Peach Pie.

He is remembered for his memorable observation about writing: "I'm descended from a long line of preachers and policemen. Now, it's common knowledge that cops are congenital liars, and evangelists spend their lives telling fantastic tales in such a way as to convince otherwise rational people that they're factual. So, I guess I come by my narrative inclinations naturally."

Previously:

• Rainy Day Psychedelia: Seattle's 1960s Poster Scene About to Get Its Day in the Sun