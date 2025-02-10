Secret of the mantis shrimp's powerful punch

Mantis shrimp are neither shrimp nor mantis but stomatopods. Their compound eyes can move independently and see light ranging from deep ultraviolet to far red and polarized light. Some species, such as the Peacock mantis shrimp, display vibrant colors.

Where the mantis shrimp really stands out in the animal kingdom, however, is their punch. They strike with the power of a .22 caliber bullet and move so fast when they attack that the surrounding water boils. Despite this, some folks keep them as pets and hand-feed them.

Scientists have now discovered how the mantis shrimp delivers such powerful blows without injuring itself. Studying the creatures' "dactyl club" revealed the unusual structure of the appendage. The club has multiple layers. The chitinous outer layer absorbs the initial force of the impact, while the fibers below block the subsequent waves of energy from propagating.

The layers produce a Bouligand structure, where layers of aligned fibers are rotated like plywood. This results in a material that is incredibly tough and resistant to fractures. The findings may lead material scientists to develop manufactured materials that mimic the structure of the mantis shrimp's club.

