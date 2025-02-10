Teenager charged after police chase his e-bike for an hour with helicopter

It took an hourlong chase, including the use of a helicopter, before police officers were able to apprehend a teenager on an e-bike Sunday. The BBC reports that the 17-year-old had failed to stop when asked, and was subsequently charged with that offense and with dangerous driving.

The force said that during a pursuit "which included use of the police helicopter and a number of officers on the road", the e-bike entered Stanley Park before returning to the roads. … He has been bailed to appear before Preston Youth Court on 25 February.

If it all seems like a huge waste of time and resources, consider the terrifying possibility that the youth might have had a knife or something. He is to appear at Preston Youth Court on February 25.

The Blackpool Gazette has details of the chase through "Stanley Park, Promenade and Central Drive." Lancashire Police has a web page which answers a single question, "Why is the police helicopter over my house?"