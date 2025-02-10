Turn any video into a masterpiece with Corel VideoStudio Pro X9

TL;DR: Cut your video quickly with the flexible Corel VideoStudio Pro X9.

Whether you're capturing family shenanigans, crafting the perfect TikTok, or putting together a slick work presentation, video is everywhere. Luckily, Corel VideoStudio Pro X9 has all the tools you need to turn your footage into polished, professional-looking content without the headache. Pay $19.99 (reg. $39) just once for lifetime access on one PC.

The software's non-linear editor (NLE) interface is super intuitive, even if your editing experience is limited to splicing together TikToks or dabbling in iMovie. You can import your own clips, record directly from your webcam, or even manage multi-camera footage like a pro. Plus, with support for tons of formats (including unencrypted DVDs), it's perfect for everything from preserving old home videos to creating fresh new content.

Once your footage is loaded, it's as easy as dragging and dropping your clips into place. Add some music, sprinkle in some photos, and then get to the fun part—customizing your masterpiece. You can use corrective filters to tweak your footage, color, and lens correction tools to give your video a unique vibe, and animated overlays to add that extra flair. And with real-time previews, you'll see your edits come to life instantly.

Compatible with Windows 8 and up, you can edit on the go, whether you're at your desk or lounging on the couch. When you're ready to share, export your video directly to YouTube or burn it to a disc—whatever suits your style. Best of all, you'll get lifetime access for just $19.99 (that's 50% off the original price), so you can dive into editing without breaking the bank.

