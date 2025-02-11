Death Cab for Cutie to celebrate 20 years of Plans with four anniversary shows

Death Cab for Cutie is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic alt.rock album Plans by playing the album all the way through at four shows in Seattle, WA (8/2/25), Chicago (8/5/25), and Brooklyn (8/8/8 and 8/10/25).

"Plans is an album that changed the trajectory of Death Cab for Cutie forever — it was our major label debut, it went platinum, and earned us our first GRAMMY nominations," says Ben Gibbard. "We are only playing a few shows in its honor as we're currently working on our next studio album, but we would be remiss to not take the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary in some fashion."

Follow them into the dark right here.

Also, on February 25, Ben is performing a solo show at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral as part of the Noise Pop Festival.

