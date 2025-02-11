Demons emerge from a colorful Kawanabe Kyōsai's colorful woodblock print

Demons Emerge from a Large, Wooden Chest is a gorgeous woodblock print by Kawanable Kyōsai. The print was made in 1890. It's from his book Night Parade of One Hundred Demons, which features a selection of similar prints.

The detailed style that these demons are drawn in makes them feel so alive. I love their expressive, mischievous faces and the pastel palette used to color them. The illustrations in this book are incredible on their own, but I can also imagine them as amazing comic book illustrations.

From the Public Domain Review: "Kawanabe Kyōsai (1831–1889), aka "The Demon of Painting", composed this book of woodblock illustrations toward the end of a life that had begun during the Edo period, when Japan was still a feudal country, and ended in the midst of the Meiji period, when the country was transforming into a modern state."

