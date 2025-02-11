Person arrested for squashing a sweet bun in convenience store

Police arrested a woman for allegedly squishing a sweet bun for sale at a Fukuoka, Japan convenience store.

"I only pressed it lightly in my hand to check the firmness of the bread," the 40-year-old woman said.

The bun was in a sealed package of four. While she didn't open the package, the store owner notice that the bun didn't return to its original shape. So, um, he restrained her and called the cops. They arrested her for destruction of property, specifically, the sweet bun which is valued at 181 yen (about $1.19).

According to Mainichi Japan, "Sawara Police Station said products had been squashed at the convenience store several times in the past and the 39-year-old owner had been on the lookout for any similar cases."

Previously:

• Tour of a Japanese convenience store

• This is the world's most inconvenient convenience store

• This New Orleans convenience store has a great Instagram account