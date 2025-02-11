Stop scrolling and start living with this AI-powered focus app

TL;DR: Zario Pro's lifetime subscription for $39.99 helps you cut screen time, stay focused, and get more done — without boring you to death.

You know that moment when you pick up your phone "just to check something", and suddenly it's three hours later, you've fallen down a TikTok rabbit-hole, and you're wondering where the day went? Zario Pro is here to save you from yourself — with a little help from AI.

For a one-time payment of $39.99, Zario Pro offers lifetime access to an AI-powered focus coach that helps you kick bad screen habits to the curb. But this isn't your typical app blocker. Zario lets you negotiate with its AI for extra screen time, sets up personalized challenges, and even throws in a few lighthearted roasts when you're tempted to scroll mindlessly. It's tough love, but in a way that makes you laugh while getting your productivity back on track.

Zario helps you set focus schedules, create daily screen time limits, and track your app usage with easy-to-read dashboards. Got a habit of endlessly refreshing Instagram? Activate Strict Mode and lock yourself out once you hit your limit — no sneaky workarounds allowed. You can even add motivational quotes to your lock screen, giving you just enough pause to reconsider that mindless scroll.

Whether you're reclaiming your focus or gifting it to someone else (because let's face it, we all know someone who needs this), Zario Pro promises to help you save over 5 years of your life from being wasted on mindless scrolling.

Ready to break free? Grab a lifetime subscription to Zario Pro for $39.99 and get your time back.

Zario Screen Time App – Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

