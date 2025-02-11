Trump's FAA: Fixing aviation one sexist term at a time

As airplanes slam into each other and fall from the sky or simply crash into neighborhoods, Trump's reality TV buddy, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, leaps to action by ordering a memo's title changed.

Let's call DEI what it is for the MAGAs. They went nuts over Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl show, pronouncing DEI with the hard R. DEI has become the catchall for denigrating women, transgender people, and Black Americans. While DEI initiatives exist to ensure Diversity and Inclusion, it is in the name — what DEI means to MAGAs is "stopping white guys from only hiring white dudes."

During President Joe Biden's administration, NOTAMs were renamed to Notice to Air Missions, as not every pilot is a man. In a column in General Aviation News about the name change at the time, commercial pilot William E. Dubois praised the new term. "Personally, I think Notices to Air Mission is not only more accurate, but really cool-sounding," Dubois wrote. "'I'm not going on a $100 hamburger run, honey, I have an air mission to complete.' Dare I say for those of us with the Y chromosome, that's even more masculine? Heck, male pilots might actually start checking them. It's also handy that it would allow us to update the sensitivity of the language without dumping the acronym NOTAM that we are all used to." Nevertheless, Duffy changed the term back to include the antiquated "Airmen" to adhere to Trump's demand that diversity, equity, and inclusion be erased from the federal government. DailyKos

Previously:

• Time spent on the 'Real World' failed to prepare Transportation Sec. Duffy for the real world