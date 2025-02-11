Trump's Super Bowl appearance cost almost $1M

Where was DOGE to save us from this gross misuse of taxpayer dollars?
All other Presidents of the United States refrained from ego-aggrandizing trips to see half a football game because of cost and disruption. Convicted Felon #47 needed a boost, I guess. The operation of Air Farce One alone costs around $800k for the debacle, and then there is the entourage. These guys are sure focused on eliminating government waste.
According to Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), it costs $177,842 per flight hour to operate Air Force One. That would put Trump's round trip at about $800,000. At least two other aircraft also fly along with Air Force One at all times, and then there's the cost of securing a huge event like the Super Bowl, which about 65,700 fans attended this year.
"But that's not part of the conversation because of this massive conservative bias," Vietor said.Daily Beast
