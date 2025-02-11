X-rays reveal painful household objects in an unlikely place

Sometimes, people have to go to the emergency room because they misplace common household objects. Here are some x-rays of those objects such as keys, flashlights, fidget spinners, and live artillery shells, stuck inside of people's bums. These x-rays are both funny and make me feel very sorry for the people in these painful and embarrassing situations.

There is one easy way to avoid this, and that is to refrain from putting household objects in places they do not belong. Hopefully, these x-rays serve as a warning to others. Some things are simply meant to remain outside of the tush.

The most bizarre x-ray out of these is one that shows a cell phone stuck inside someone's rectum. Not only was the cell phone lodged "firmly into his backside", but it was also ringing. Whoever was calling quite literally butt-dialed this guy.

