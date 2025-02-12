Adorable pig comes running for his breakfast

I swear I've watched this video of Patrick the potbelly pig running to get his breakfast at least 30 times already (and counting), and it never fails to make me laugh. In the video, you can hear Patrick's human, Emma, calling his name, which signals to him that his breakfast is waiting for him on the porch. Within a few seconds you can see Patrick approaching the deck and then running full speed up the steps and over to his brekkie, which consists of a cup of his pig-specific food, mixed with water and dried pumpkin. Emma explains that the water "helps keep him hydrated and softens the pellets for easier eating."

The way he RUNS up the stairs and across the deck with his little tippy toes makes me so happy, and I cannot get enough of the excited grunts he makes while running. And don't even get me started on the sheer pleasure he exudes when he finally dives into his food and starts snarfing away with reckless abandon!

Patrick lives with other rescue animals on the hobby farm that their human, Emma Davis, runs. See more of Patrick and all of his animal friends on Emma's Instagram, where I also learned that pigs love having their butts scratched, and I was treated to this glorious ASMR of Patrick slurping up peanut butter.

Emma also hosts a podcast called "Human Animals," that "dives deep into the fascinating, complex, and often surprising relationship between humans and animals." Check it out here.