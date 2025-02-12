An amazing walking and dancing animatronic dragon at Universal's upcoming Epic Universe theme park (video)

WESH's helicopter hovering over the upcoming Universal Orlando theme park Epic Universe caught the testing of a freestanding animatronic figure for the park's "How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk" portal.

The character is the dragon Dart, and it looks absolutely amazing — it's an impressive size, and its movements look remarkably lifelike. It will apparently be used for "meet and greet" sessions in which parkgoers can have individual time with the figure for interactions and photos.

This is just another example of the technological innovations that the new theme park will feature when it opens on May 22.

"How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk" is one of the five portals that will comprise the theme park, and while I'm not too familiar with the franchise, having seen only the first movie with my kids when it came out in 2010, the area looks very cool.

