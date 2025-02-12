Creepy AF: Karoline Leavitt attacks AP over its "lie" that Gulf of America has another name (video)

Karoline Leavitt attacked AP News today for ignoring the new regime's demand that the Gulf of Mexico now be called the "Gulf of America." The snippy Press Secretary then took it a step further, referring to the original name itself as a "lie."

"I was very upfront in my briefing on Day One, that if we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable," 27-year-old Leavitt said, insinuating in the sternest of tones that reporters at AP are liars for sticking to their morals, not to mention their style guide.

"And it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America," she added. "And I'm not sure why news outlets don't want to call it that, but that is what it is." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

To punish AP for its insubordination, the Musk-Trump administration barred one of the outlet's reporters from attending yesterday's joint press conference in the Oval Office. And as Leavitt reminded reporters in the room today, "Nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the President of the United States questions — that's an invitation that is given." Or taken away.

