DOGE 101: If it's not fraud, it's DEI

Trump Administration cronies have got the formula down. If they want to cancel a legitimate government program or anything else, just label it fraud or DEI.

Fraud is a thing, however, proving it is not necessary in Trumpistan. DEI is a policy that means "we want to hire more white men" if listening to Transportation Sec. Duffy or Defense Sec. Hegeseth is any indication. Just call upon one of these demons as the righteous excuse for doing evil, and you will get a Donald Trump Limited Edition Get Out of Jail Free Card from Justice Roberts for the small price of your soul.

Pressed to provide evidence of fraud that Musk has discovered, Leavitt waves around "screenshots of contracts" that go "against the president's policies" (going against Trump's policies is not fraud)



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 12, 2025 at 10:33 AM

MAGA Mike is sure President Musk is doing a great job here, achieving things in moments that Congress could not do with years of time. The Speaker of the House of Representatives is ceding Congress' authority to a billionaire bigot who openly shames his child on social media, spreads the great replacement theory and publicly offers the Nazi salute.

In the past three weeks, Trump has mandated that employees in any federal diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility offices be placed on paid administrative leave. He has moved to dismantle the US Agency for International Development, though a federal judge has temporarily blocked that plan. On Sunday, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employees were told that the agency's Washington, DC, headquarters would be closed this week and that they should work remotely. CNN

