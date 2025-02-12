Marco Rubio miserably sighs while Trump insists on "owning" Gaza (video)

A pale Marco Rubio couldn't hold it in yesterday, visibly sighing when Donald Trump reiterated his plans to "take over" Gaza.

"We're not going to have to buy," Trump said, sitting between his frowning Secretary of State — who looked like he was about to lose his lunch — and Jordan's King Abdullah. (See video below, posted by Hadas Gold.)

"We would own it…nobody would question it," Trump added, according to The Daily Beast. In other words, Trump is still planning to "own" Gaza, as he told Fox's Brett Bair earlier this week. But that doesn't mean he has to buy it. And if the past several weeks of paralysis by the toothless Democrats and neutered Republicans are any indicator of the near future, nobody is going to stop him.

👀 Sec of State Rubio during this meeting pic.twitter.com/QYXrS0TvfG — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) February 11, 2025

