Mystery man smashes his ride-on lawnmower into multiple mailboxes for what looks like no good reason (video)

Police in San Carlos Park, Florida are searching for a fellow drove his lawnmower into multiple mailboxes on a residential street. His antics were caught on video, below.

"It was egregious, absolutely disgusting, but it's so funny," said Matt Clardy, a homeowner whose mailbox was, er, impacted. "I can watch it 100 times."

According to WBBH Gulf Coast News, "neighbors reported that the lawnmower rider left behind a Pittsburgh Steelers hat and a pair of sunglasses."

