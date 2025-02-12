Scott Manley has a plan to save the Earth from Asteroid 2024 YR4

Scott Manley is a software developer with degrees in physics and astronomy. He uses his self-taught engineering and rocket science knowledge on his YouTube channel, teaching people orbital mechanics to help them improve at Kerbal Space Program. Since then, Manley has focused more on science than gaming content, focusing primarily on spaceflight and covering events like the Oceangate Titan implosion.

Last week, Manley posted a video about Asteroid 2024 YR4, explaining the odds of the asteroid hitting the Earth and some options for deflecting it. Now, he has done the math and designed a mission to save the Earth. He admits to some hyperbole as 2024 YR4 is not a planet killer but can potentially be a city killer, as massive cities like Lagos are on its path. He explains why other techniques would not work in this case, like painting the asteroid a different color or using a gravity tractor. He then shows how, using JPL's small body mission design tool, he designed an impact mission similar to DART to push 2024 YR4 out to deep space.

This map shows the path of possible impact sites and why the United States government isn't overly concerned about Asteroid 2024 YR4.

Screenshot: YouTube / Scott Manley

Another "fun" thing I learned about in this video is NUKEMAP, which allows you to plug in various types of nuclear weapons and see their effects in a location of your choice.

Screenshot: NUKEMAP

