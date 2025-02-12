Send video of a pooping elephant to your ex for Valentine's Day

The Memphis Zoo has you covered for Valentine's Day, whether you want to send something sweet to your sweetie or something decidedly less sweet to your ex.

For 10 dollars, the zoo will send you a Valentine featuring one of its residents. The zoo will send an e-card and a cute video of a red panda eating a grape for your current love. For your ex, or for a unique way to turn someone into an ex, the zoo will send a video of one of its elephants emptying its bowels.

The zoo has dubbed the teams #TeamRed and #TeamPoo and will reveal the most popular first names of "daters" and "dumpers" after Valentine's Day.

As in past years, the Bronx Zoo will let you name a cockroach after your ex. The San Antonio Zoo has expanded its Valentine's offerings this year. In addition to a cockroach or rodent, you can name a veggie after your ex to be fed to one of its residents. The zoo will share the Cry Me a Cockroach feeding frenzy" on its social media channels.

All donations support zoo animals and conservation efforts, so you can feel good about your donation, regardless of your choice.

