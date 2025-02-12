The Congressional record will soon be full of dick pics

Congressperson Robert Garcia (D-CA) followed in the tradition of his committee Chairperson Marjorie Taylor Greene and entered a dick pic into the congressional record. This time, it's a photo of "President" Musk.
Recalling the time of Marge's weird battle with Hunter "Now Forgotten" Biden, Rep. Garcia took a moment to share a photo with their committee:
Garcia: "I find it ironic that our chairman, Rep. Greene, is in charge of running this committee. In the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our Oversight hearing, so I thought I'd bring one as well. This, of course, is President Elon Musk … "— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 12, 2025 at 8:03 AM
