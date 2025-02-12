The London Vegetable Orchestra makes beautiful music with home-grown veggies

I'm in love with the London Vegetable Orchestra! Playing music with hand-crafted instruments made from locally grown vegetables might sound like a gimmick, but they are actually incredibly talented musicians creating music that sounds terrific.

On their website they explain:

The LVO formed more than ten years ago while studying at the Royal Academy of Music, and all members are working as professional musicians in the UK. The LVO features a mouth-watering selection of courgettes, peppers, potato, swede and butternut squash, accompanying a soaring line-up of carrot recorders which are made by our resident recorder-making superstar, Tim Cranmore. The LVO have performed across the UK and around the world. Their work includes private events, educational and instrument crafting workshops, advertising campaigns, and of course performances.

The LVO plays all genres, from Christmas songs, to uplifting global anthems, to reggae classics from Bob Marley, to pop favorites from Taylor Swift and Rick Astley. I've included a video of them playing "Resolution Song," below. Make sure you turnip the volume to really hear the beet! I totally dig their music, and I'm absolutely rooting for them!

To learn more visit their website or their Instagram.