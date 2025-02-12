Your next vacation destination: Mystery Flesh Pit National Park

The Alps? Too cold. Japan? So last year. Hawaii? They don't even want us there, for good reason.

No, when you're planning your big vacation this year, there should only be one name on your list: the Mystery Flesh Pit National Park of Gumption, Texas. Located conveniently inside the maw of an inconceivably huge subterranean superorganism, the Park is fun for the whole family, and even boasts a few attractions reserved specifically for adults. Whether you're enjoying a hike through the miles of venterial trails, observing the Flesh Pit's unique ecosystem at the petting zoo, getting away from it all with a dip in the legendary amniotic hot springs, or just grabbing a bite at the steakhouse, there's no better way to get closer to nature than being inside it. Just try not to agitate it too much.

If that somehow sounds appealing to you, I'm sorry to report that the Mystery Flesh Pit National Park isn't actually real. Rather, it's the center of an extremely impressive worldbuilding project by writer and graphic designer Trevor Roberts. Roberts has spent years creating and refining the fiction of the MFP in a multimedia project spanning YouTube videos, park documents, internal correspondence, photographs, and even blood-soaked T-shirts.

Despite its overtones of cosmic horror, all the little pieces of the Flesh Pit's alternate reality that Roberts presents help it feel eerily plausible. Every second of work is on full display, and you almost feel like you can reach out and touch the slick walls of the Pit, as inadvisable as that would be. The website, linked above, is absolutely worth an hour of your time – I won't spoil the story or much of the underlying lore here, but you probably don't want to read through it before eating.