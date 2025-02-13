Apple resumes advertising on Twitter

Apple has resumed advertising on Twitter, reports Joe Rossignol at MacRumors. It stopped in 2023 when Twitter owner Elon Musk posted "you have said the actual truth" in response to an antisemitic tweet—part of a general problem of far-right content flooding the platform.

A report last month indicated that Apple was considering advertising on X again, and evidently it has decided to do so, at least for now. Apple is one of many major brands that have paused advertising on X at least once, with others including Disney, Coca-Cola, Sony, IBM, Comcast, and more. Disney and many other brands have cautiously returned to advertising on the platform since.

The calculation is perhaps that the brand safety risk of advertising on far-right content is now less ominous than the political and legal risk of offending Musk. This is true of other companies, too. The safest thing to do is assume that anything you have going on with any on them might also need to be sacrificed to please the powers that be.



