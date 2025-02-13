Britain's Chancellor Rachel Reeves fibbed on resume and was investigated over expenses at last real job

The BBC posted an exposé on U.K. chancellor Rachel Reeves, the country's finance minister, who "exaggerated" her professional experience on her resumé. She did not work at the Bank of England for as long as she claimed, write Billy Kember and Phil Kemp, and she was the subject of an investigation into her expenses at Halifax Bank of Scotland when she worked there.

The initial stage of the investigation found that a whistleblower's complaint was substantiated at HBOS, and the three employees appeared to have broken the rules, according to a senior source with direct knowledge of the probe. We have not been able to establish what the final outcome of the investigation was. Indeed, it may not have concluded. … Rachel Reeves has frequently cited her time at the Bank of England as part of the reason that voters can trust her with the public finances, and has repeatedly claimed to have spent up to 10 years there. … her time at the central bank only amounted to five and a half years. This included nearly a year studying for a Masters at the London School of Economics (LSE).

She became chancellor after the Labour Party's landslide victory in last year's elections, but her performance in office hasn't set anyone's heart on fire.

Reeves (wikipedia) strikes me almost as a charicature of the managerial-class politician, superficially progressive but sunk deep in conservative financial ideas such as supply-side economics and the household fallacy—the sort of ideas that right-wingers correctly understand as political weapons but which have now become neoliberal dogma. So she's left to forlornly wonder why saving pennies doesn't make the country richer, muddling on until Keir Starmer is forced to sack her by pressures he doesn't understand either.