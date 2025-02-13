Fitbit to pay $12.25m penalty over smartwatch burn hazard

Fitbit failed to promptly report a burn hazard with its Ionic smartwatches and will pay $12.25m in penalties. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission published the settlement and a press release announcing the outcome of the case. The device was recalled in March, 2022 after 115 reports of the battery overheating and 78 reports of burn injuries. Several users suffered second- and third-degree burns. But Fitbit had known about the problem for at least four years.

During 2018 and 2019 and continuing into 2020, Fitbit received numerous reports of the Ionic smartwatches overheating while being worn by consumers, causing some consumers to sustain burns including second-degree and third-degree burns on their arms or wrists. In early 2020, Fitbit initiated a firmware update to mitigate the potential for battery overheating; however, Fitbit continued to receive reports of consumers suffering burns due to the product overheating. Despite possessing information that reasonably supported the conclusion that the smartwatches contained a defect that could create a substantial product hazard or created an unreasonable risk of serious injury, Fitbit did not immediately report to the Commission as required.

Fitbit must also maintain internal complance procedures and submit to annual monitoring, assuming the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission even exists in another annum.

