Game Font Library is a library of game fonts

Wondering what typeface was used in any given video game? Charlotte Couderc's Game Font Library is exactly what it claims to be. You can search by game, genre, studio, typeface or even foundry.

Game Font Library is a platform created to showcase and share the official interface fonts used in video games. As a Lead UI Artist for AAA games and a typography enthusiast, my goal is to collect and highlight the typefaces that define the visual identity of games, whether they come from user interfaces, logos, or graphic elements.This library features only official fonts provided by developers themselves—no recreations or approximations. I personally reach out to UI artists across the world to source the authentic fonts used in games, ensuring accuracy and preserving the true typographic heritage of the industry. If you're a developer, designer, or just a fan of typography, Game Font Library is the perfect place to explore, learn, and get inspired by the fonts that have shaped video game history.

Game typography is an understudied and underappreciated field, but lately there's been a lot more interest in its history. Patrick H Lauke recreates retro game fonts for re-use. A beautifully-designed book, Arcade Game Typography, explores them in detail and is a stunning object in its own right. Damien Guard's fantastic collection of pixel fonts provides modern recreations inspired by retro aesthetics—be sure to see the randomly-generated classic game screenshots with any given example. Someone even figured out the original of the Quake font.

