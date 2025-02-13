Incredible video of the fighter jet crashing nose first into the Pacific Ocean yesterday

Yesterday, a US Navy fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean just off the coast of San Diego. The two crew members had ejected prior to the crash and were safely rescued by a charter fishing boat in the area. The video below is incredible.

"As all of our crews are trained in lifesaving efforts, immediately came about, turned around picked up both pilots that were in the water," Frank Ursitti, general manager of H&M Landing fishing charter company, told NBC San Diego. "And as they were boarding the pilots on the water, [the captain] observed the plane actually ditch into San Diego Bay."



The jet was a Boeing EA-18G Growler, a tricked-out version of the Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet. It's designed for electronic warfare applications, using electromagnetic transmissions or directed energy to interfere with the enemy's communication or radar systems.

