RIP Donald Shoup: parking reform visionary who changed cities

Donald Shoup, who died on February 6th, 2025, changed how cities handle a mundane yet costly problem: parking. As The Works in Progress Newsletter reported in its recent eulogy, his key insight was that "free" parking actually costs cities billions.

The UCLA professor's research revealed that up to 30% of urban traffic comes from drivers circling blocks looking for parking spots. This cruising costs the average American driver 49 hours and nearly $1,900 in wasted time annually. Shoup's solution was simple: price parking based on demand.

"If you set a high enough price, at least one spot will always be available," he said. To make this politically feasible, Shoup created the "parking benefits district" concept – parking revenue funds visible local improvements like street trees and sidewalk repairs rather than disappearing into city coffers.

His idea worked. When San Francisco implemented demand-based parking pricing, the city saw reduced congestion, fewer parking tickets, faster bus service, and higher sales tax revenue. Similar successes followed in cities from Pasadena to Mexico City.

By his death, Shoup's influence had spread worldwide. As The Works in Progress Newsletter noted, "In 2005, ideas like implementing dynamic curb pricing or abolishing minimum off-street parking requirements were unthinkable. A mere twenty years later, they now seem inevitable."

