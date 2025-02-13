Senate confirms RFK Jr, also a completely preventable measles outbreak spreads in Texas

The United States Senate has confirmed noted vaccine denier RFK Jr as Secretary of Health and Human Services, endangering us all. Additionally, unvaccinated woo believers in Texas are spreading the measles.

The votes to confirm Kennedy, along with Gabbard and Hegseth, underscore the degree to which the Trump White House has been able to keep Republican senators in line throughout the confirmation process, minimizing dissent as the administration attempts a historic overhaul of the federal government. The White House ultimately won over skeptical GOP senators through a mix of Trump's personal conversations with senators, extensive engagement from Vice President JD Vance – a former senator from Ohio – and assurances from nominees that their past controversial views would not drive their positions in Trump's Cabinet. CNN

Get ready for government-sponsored measles and chicken pox parties! RFK Jr was approved along party lines. Every Democrat and Mitch McConnell's ghost voted against the charlatan. At the same time, a measles outbreak is gaining speed in under-vaccinated parts of Texas and New Mexico.

The largest outbreak so far is in West Texas, where 24 measles cases have been confirmed within the last two weeks. Gaines County, a small county in West Texas, has one of the highest rates of vaccine exemptions in the state. In neighboring Lea County, New Mexico, residents were alerted Tuesday to the measles infection of an unvaccinated teenager, as well as the possible exposure of more people in Lovington at a hospital emergency room and sixth grade school gymnasium. Fox Phoenix

