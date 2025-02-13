Sneaking Kendrick Lamar's lyrics into the weather

A few years ago we featured incredibly talented meteorologist Adam Krueger and his series, "sneaking words into the weather." But on the heels of rapper Kendrick Lamar's brilliant—and record-breaking (133 million people tuned in!)—Super Bowl halftime performance, I thought it would be fun to revisit some of the times Kreuger snuck Kendrick Lamar's lyrics into his weather reports.

Krueger has featured at least four of the songs Lamar included in his Super Bowl halftime show, including "Squabble Up," "Humble," "Not Like Us," and "TV Off." And, as always, he seamlessly weaves the song lyrics into his presentation of cold fronts, rain forecasts, and storm systems moving across the United States, and in the most entertaining way! The reactions he's generating from viewers are also awesome. For example, in his "Humble" weather report, Krueger includes Lamar's line, " This that Grey Poupon, that Evian, that TED Talk, ayy." One person commented, "Grey Poupon in the weather is hilarious. Imagine not knowing what he's doing, like most ppl didn't know what was going on during super bowl lmao." Another viewer jokingly wrote, "WORST FORECAST EVER," mocking the MAGA folks who hated Lamar's performance and who very vocally took to the internet to call it the "WORST HALFTIME SHOW EVER." The viewer added, with lots of laugh and smiling emojis, "awesome fr tho."

I absolutely loved Kendrick Lamar's half time show and I love how Krueger cleverly includes Lamar's lyrics in his weather reports. I hope they both continue their brilliant work!

And if you find yourself needing more insight into Kendrick Lamar's half time show messaging or symbolism, this slide show by The Root provides a great quick overview, and this video by Teflon TV presents one of the best breakdowns I've seen so far.

The last time we featured Adam Krueger he was Chief Meteorologist at CW39 in Houston, Texas and he has since moved to California, and is now Chief Meteorologist at FOX Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram to see more of his terrific work!