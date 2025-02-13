The sound of the Titan Submersible imploding

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration operates a network of passive acoustic monitors—underwater mics—and it turns out they likely recorded audio of the Titan Submersible's deadly implosion on June 18, 2023. The vessel was heading to view the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean; the pilot and four tourists were killed.

The federal government released a chilling audio recording of the doomed Titan submersible as it imploded in the North Atlantic Ocean, killing five people, nearly two years ago, officials said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recording was made by a passive acoustic recorder about 900 miles from where the OceanGate vessel met its end.

The victims were Stockton Rush, the CEO of operator OceanGate, deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, entrepreneur Hamish Harding, 58, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

