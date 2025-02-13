US aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel

First, airplanes started to routinely fall out of the skies; now, aircraft carriers are involved in fender benders. Will Trump blame DEI, Biden, or "woke navigation systems"?
The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was involved in a collision with a Panamanian cargo vessel approximately half its size. The strike occurred as the Truman was operating off the coast of Egypt in the Mediterranean. Perhaps this display of competence will impress both the Palestinians and Panamanians President Trump is threatening.
The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman collided with a large merchant vessel Wednesday night in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea.
"The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea," a statement from the U.S Navy's Sixth Fleet said.ABC News