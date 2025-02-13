US aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, left, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 166 prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Nov. 23, 2013, in the Gulf of Oman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group was deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Karl Anderson, U.S. Navy/Released)

First, airplanes started to routinely fall out of the skies; now, aircraft carriers are involved in fender benders. Will Trump blame DEI, Biden, or "woke navigation systems"?

The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was involved in a collision with a Panamanian cargo vessel approximately half its size. The strike occurred as the Truman was operating off the coast of Egypt in the Mediterranean. Perhaps this display of competence will impress both the Palestinians and Panamanians President Trump is threatening.

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman collided with a large merchant vessel Wednesday night in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea," a statement from the U.S Navy's Sixth Fleet said.

ABC News