US aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel

First, airplanes started to routinely fall out of the skies; now, aircraft carriers are involved in fender benders. Will Trump blame DEI, Biden, or "woke navigation systems"?

The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was involved in a collision with a Panamanian cargo vessel approximately half its size. The strike occurred as the Truman was operating off the coast of Egypt in the Mediterranean. Perhaps this display of competence will impress both the Palestinians and Panamanians President Trump is threatening.