Watch: Huge Saint Bernard trolls his owner by taking a nap — right against the front door (she can't get in the house!)

An enormous Saint Bernard chillaxes while using his heft to troll his owner.

"I have a feeling he knows exactly what he's doing," says the caption of a TikTok clip, which shows the big guy kicking back on the floor while he blocks the front door from opening more than a few inches. Meanwhile, his human repeatedly tries but fails to enter the house.

Doggo: "This oughta teach her from leaving me alone again." (See video below, posted by saint.in.the.city)

