"Who the hell voted for 'Big Balls?!'" In other words, why does a DOGE teenager get to gut federal agencies, asks strategist

A former advisor to President Bill Clinton didn't hold back while on the subject of Elon Musk and his 19-year-old senior advisor in charge of firing federal employees. "Who the hell voted for 'Big Balls'?!" he raged.

The Democratic strategist, Paul Begala, was referring to Edward Coristine — the young college dropout hired to disembowel the government by sacking everyone from teachers and scientists to cancer researchers and farming experts — who goes by the nickname Big Balls.

"Who the hell voted for – excuse the phrase – a guy who calls himself Big Balls, a 19-year-old kid going in there and trying to fire cancer researchers and scientists and teachers and agricultural specialists? It's appalling," Begala said on CNN's The Source, hosted by Kaitlan Collins, reports The Independent.

Of course, to answer that you first have to ask the root question (which Begala did): "Who the hell voted for Mr. Musk?"

From The Independent:

Coristine was once fired from an internship after leaking information to a rival firm, according to his former bosses. … Begala, who appeared on CNN alongside Republican strategist Brad Todd, said earlier in the segment that he agreed with DOGE's mission to cut federal spending, but not the way Musk team is going about it. "I have a pro tip for President Trump: If you want to reduce the federal workforce, maybe a good idea, try going the constitutional route," Begala said. … Coristine, who dropped out from Northeastern University to work in Silicon Valley and who once interned at Musk's brain implant company Neuralink, is one of seven relatively young men identified by Wired as part of Musk's incursion into the federal government with reported access to millions of Americans' personal financial and medical information.

