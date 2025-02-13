Worried about Trump buying Greenland? Help Denmark buy California

It's only fair, after all. In case you somehow missed it, Trump has been fixated on the prospect of the United States acquiring Greenland, loudly thinking out loud at best and threatening elected officials at worst. If you're Danish and worried about Trump claiming a chunk of your territory or you're American and embarrassed by the orangutan running your country, there's a way to even the odds: pledging your support to help Denmark buy California. The Denmarkification initiative seeks support from global citizens to do just that – or just poke a bit of fun at how ridiculous Trump's proposition is. Per their website:

Let's be honest – Trump isn't exactly California's biggest fan. He's called it "the most ruined state in the Union" and has feuded with its leaders for years. We're pretty sure he'd be willing to part with it for the right price. And hey, we'll even throw in a lifetime supply of Danish pastries to sweeten the deal. As for the will of the citizens? Well, let's face it – when has that ever stopped him? If Trump wants to sell California, he'll sell California.

It's sound reasoning. The end goal (they are not actually fundraising, to be clear; this is a parody site) is a mere $1 trillion USD, or 200,000 kroner per Danish citizen. Really, all they'd need to do is get Mads Mikkelsen and the LEGO group on the horn and this could all be sorted. The post-purchase plan is honestly enticing enough for me to be okay with my city becoming Løs Ångeles. Who could say no to bike lanes, universal healthcare, and all the pastries you can eat?