A family was baffled when somebody left an egg on their doorstep — not just once, but repeatedly.

So they "decided to do some investigating," only to find it was their eager-to-please Dalmatian, who had "caught on to our routine and tried to help!" Watch the good boy in action as he gently delivers an egg in the video below, posted by greythedalmatian.

Previously: Clever Dalmatian bends the house rules when told not to "jump" on the couch (video)