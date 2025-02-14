How to reverse sear a perfect ribeye steak (video)

Kenji does my two favorite things when cooking a steak: the reverse sear and sprinkling with some MSG.

Starting in a low-temperature oven, slowly raising the temperatures, and finishing with a sear makes for a fantastic steak. Here, Kenji discusses how the technique sprang out of sous vide cooking when it wasn't as accessible, as he produces an amazing-looking steak.

I have found that setting your sous vide temp about a degree and a half lower than you want the finished steak is the best way. Searing tends to raise temps a bit if you want a nice crust.

